Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Pra Group worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

PRAA traded up $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

