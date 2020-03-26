Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.74 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after buying an additional 790,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 298,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 280,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 62,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.72. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

