Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.91 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cintas by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $192.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,926. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

