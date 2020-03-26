Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.94 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after buying an additional 127,296 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 413,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.21. 188,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.