Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,334,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 606,639 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,378,000 after acquiring an additional 396,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,770. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DEA traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 609,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 0.59. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.