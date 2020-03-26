Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $3.91 Million in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Polaris Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of PII stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 88,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.