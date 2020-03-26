Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROCK. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ ROCK traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 259,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

