Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 75,000 Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Instructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Instructure during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INST. Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Instructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

NYSE:INST remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Instructure Inc has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

