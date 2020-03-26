Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.10% of BlackBerry worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $20,297,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,518,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 373,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

