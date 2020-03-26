Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,100 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Hub Group worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

HUBG traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.93. 27,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,094. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

