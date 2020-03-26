Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,700 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of AlarmCom worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 109.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 113,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 207,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $5,815,865. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlarmCom stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 704,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,083. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

