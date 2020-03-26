Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,700 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,169. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -164.71 and a beta of 1.76. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

