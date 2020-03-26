Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,141 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 3,479,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,094. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

