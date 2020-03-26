Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,420 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $17.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average is $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.