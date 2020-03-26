Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 21,613 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,972,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,668,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Argus increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.