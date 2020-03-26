Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,790 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

SWKS stock traded up $7.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.97. 389,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

