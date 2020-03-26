Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,990 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Qiagen worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $121,168,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $72,805,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.76. 273,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,719. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

