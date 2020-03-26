Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 46,058 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,058 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 144,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $17.06 on Thursday, reaching $338.51. 859,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

