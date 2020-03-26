Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,070 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 434,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

