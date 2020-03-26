Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,100 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $990.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.