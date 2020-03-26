Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.10% of Laureate Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,873. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

