Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

American Water Works stock traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

