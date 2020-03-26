Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Varex Imaging worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:VREX traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 26,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

