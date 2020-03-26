Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,337 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 32,790,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,944,436. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

