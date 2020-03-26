Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 158,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,031.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,379,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,620,000 after buying an additional 47,208,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $493,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,771,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,374,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 179.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,711,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.