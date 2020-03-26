Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 27th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt stock remained flat at $$2.18 on Thursday. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co, Ltd.

