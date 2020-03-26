Pure (PUREX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.01010264 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031438 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000616 BTC.

About Pure

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

