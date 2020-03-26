Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the February 27th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Int. Income by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 595,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,292. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

