Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 50,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,400. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

