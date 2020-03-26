Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

