Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

