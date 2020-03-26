Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Issued By B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,499,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.