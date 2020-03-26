Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tompkins Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

TMP stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

