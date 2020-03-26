Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univest Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

UVSP opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $407.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 50.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

