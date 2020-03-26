Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.