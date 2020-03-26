Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Piper Sandler

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of KEY opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2,462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,135 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in KeyCorp by 649.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

