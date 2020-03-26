Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for NBT Bancorp Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

