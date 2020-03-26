Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Twitter Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Twitter in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the social networking company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Twitter’s FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.