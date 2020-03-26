Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.19.

HT stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,993 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.60%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 57.73%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

