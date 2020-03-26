Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Decreased by Analyst

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

INDB stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 704.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.