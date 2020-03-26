Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Northfield Bancorp Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northfield Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at $708,928.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

