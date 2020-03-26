Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Reduced by Analyst

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 28.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

