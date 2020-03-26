Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.99.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

