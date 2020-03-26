Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $532.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

