Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Waterstone Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $343.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.14. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

