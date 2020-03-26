Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

WBS stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

