Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Decreased by Analyst

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WHF. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.62.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.88%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 8,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

