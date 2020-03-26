Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.48.

LULU stock opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.