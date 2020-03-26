Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Republic First Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 332.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 84,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon W. Hill II bought 16,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,123,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,575 shares of company stock valued at $313,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.