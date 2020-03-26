Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $4.89 on Thursday, reaching $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $437,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,277,333.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

